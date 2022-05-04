Soaring temperatures expected in West Michigan next week

WEST MICHIGAN — The time has finally arrived ... warmer temperatures are on the way to West Michigan! After a long stretch of cooler-than-average temperatures, a warmer-than-average trend is expected for next week.

The rest of this work week will feature high temperatures in the lower 60s, which are technically cooler-than-average. The average or "normal" high temperature for Wednesday, May 4 is 66 degrees. The average high temperature climbs to 68 degrees by Tuesday, May 10.

WXMI

The latest Climate Prediction Center outlook predicts a well-above-average temperature trend for Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13. Based on the most recent model trends, high temperatures are likely to be in the lower 70s to lower 80s next week. In addition to the heat, plenty of sunshine is in the forecast.

Climate Prediction Center Outlook - WXMI

Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.