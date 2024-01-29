Snowmobile festival cancelled

GAYLORD, Mich. — The Michigan Snowmobile Festival is cancelled, according to the Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau (GACTB).

Unseasonably warm weather means there’s not enough snow to properly run the machines along the trails. There is some snowfall in the forecast for the weekend, organizers say it won’t be enough.

Still, it’s along time until spring.

“We’re optimistic that winter isn’t over yet and people will still be able to get some time on our trails soon,” says Christy Walcott, Director of Marketing & Communications for the GACTB.

The Michigan Snowmobile Festival would’ve been February 2-3 and has been a yearly event since 2015.