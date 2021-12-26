Slick travel anticipated for Monday morning commutes

WEST MICHIGAN — Allow for extra travel time and take it slow during Monday morning commutes! A messy system is moving into West Michigan early Monday morning, expected to bring a mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain.

Snow showers will be the initial precipitation type, moving into West Michigan after 2 a.m. Monday. Snow showers will persist for the majority of the early morning hours, leading to minor accumulations. Most models are indicating snow totals between 1 to 2 inches by Monday morning.

WXMI

By Monday morning commute time, snow showers will transition over to freezing rain. This is represented by the locations in pink, where models are indicating about a tenth of an inch of freezing rain and ice accumulation. This will lead to slick roadways and sidewalks.

WXMI

Freezing rain showers gradually push north of I-96 by 10 a.m. Monday morning, replaced by light rain showers.

WXMI

Here's a look at the latest snow accumulation model, with most locations in West Michigan receiving just over an inch of snowfall. Locations along and north of I-96 have the best chance of seeing higher snow accumulation totals.

WXMI

For forecast updates, stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team. You can also download the FOX 17 Weather App to have your own personal radar in the palm of your hand.