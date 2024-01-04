Watch Now
Ski Report: Weekend of January 5 - 7

FOX 17
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jan 04, 2024
WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Light snow chances are possible both Saturday and Sunday across the entire state! Overnight temperatures will also allow ski resort to make more snow on top of any natural snow!

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 18"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 25"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 18"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 28"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 20"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

