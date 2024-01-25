Watch Now
Ski Report: Weekend of January 26 - 28

This Week's Ski Report
Posted at 4:20 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 06:03:17-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

No accumulating snow is expected this weekend across the state. See image below valid through Sunday 6 P.M.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 20"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 32"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 50"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 24"
Hours: Open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 48"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 60"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 35"
Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 34"
Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

