Ski Report: Weekend of January 26 - 28

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

*SKI CONDITIONS GRAPHIC

FOX 17

FOX 17

*SNOW MODEL GRAPHIC

No accumulating snow is expected this weekend across the state. See image below valid through Sunday 6 P.M.

FOX 17

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 20"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 32"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 50"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 24"

Hours: Open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 48"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 40"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 60"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 35"

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 40"

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 34"

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 30"

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube