Ski Report: Weekend of January 26 - 28

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
*SKI CONDITIONS GRAPHIC
*SNOW MODEL GRAPHIC
No accumulating snow is expected this weekend across the state. See image below valid through Sunday 6 P.M.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 20"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 32"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 50"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 24"
Hours: Open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 48"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 60"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 35"
Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 34"
Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.