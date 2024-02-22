Watch Now
Ski Report: Weekend of Feb. 23 - 25

Ski Report Feb 22, 2024
Posted at 5:37 AM, Feb 22, 2024
WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Check the forecast to plan your weekend

The above map shows the accumulation of snow this weekend. No appreciable snow is forecast across most of the state.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 10"
Hours: 9am - 10pm

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 32"
Hours: 9am - 9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 42"
Hours: 10am - 8pm

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 24"
Hours: Noon - 9pm

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9am - 9pm

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours: 9am - 9pm

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9am - 9pm

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: Noon - 9pm

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours: 9am - 9pm

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 16"
Hours: Friday Noon - 7pm, Saturday 9am - 7pm, Sunday 9am - 4pm

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 25"
Hours: 10am - 9pm

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: 10am - 9pm

