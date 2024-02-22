Ski Report: Weekend of Feb. 23 - 25

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
Check the forecast to plan your weekend
The above map shows the accumulation of snow this weekend. No appreciable snow is forecast across most of the state.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 10"
Hours: 9am - 10pm
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 32"
Hours: 9am - 9pm
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 42"
Hours: 10am - 8pm
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 24"
Hours: Noon - 9pm
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9am - 9pm
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours: 9am - 9pm
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9am - 9pm
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: Noon - 9pm
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 40"
Hours: 9am - 9pm
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 16"
Hours: Friday Noon - 7pm, Saturday 9am - 7pm, Sunday 9am - 4pm
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 25"
Hours: 10am - 9pm
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: 10am - 9pm