Ski Report: Weekend of December 8 - 10

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Minor rain to snow mix expected for this weekend as temperatures fall from the 50s into the 40s and 30s. Little to no accumulations expected in terms of rain and snow. East northern Michigan has the best chance to see any snowfall accumulations around 2 inches or less.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: CLOSED

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 12"

Hours: Opens December 8th - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: Up to 24"

Hours: Opens December 9th - 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: Check their website for Winter Forest hours.

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 12" to 24"

Hours: Opens December 8th - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: Up to 36"

Hours: Opens December 8th - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 14"

Hours: Open December 9th

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: Closed - Check their website for updates!

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: Opens December 8th - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: CLOSED

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: CLOSED

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 8" to 18"

Hours: Opens December 8th - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

