Ski Report: Weekend of December 22 to 24

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
Almost no snow accumulation is expected in most of Michigan over the next few days. Temperatures remain too warm, with precipitation in the form of rain showers.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: CLOSED
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 22"
Hours: Open - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: Check their website for Winter Forest hours.
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 12" to 20"
Hours: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: Up to 36"
Hours: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: On standby for snow making, check their website for updates!
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: Building!
Hours: Closed - Check their website for updates!
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 30"
Hours: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: Closed
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: Closed
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 8" to 24"
Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.