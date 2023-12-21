Ski Report: Weekend of December 22 to 24

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Almost no snow accumulation is expected in most of Michigan over the next few days. Temperatures remain too warm, with precipitation in the form of rain showers.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: CLOSED

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 22"

Hours: Open - 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 36"

Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: Check their website for Winter Forest hours.

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 12" to 20"

Hours: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: Up to 36"

Hours: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: On standby for snow making, check their website for updates!

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: Building!

Hours: Closed - Check their website for updates!

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 30"

Hours: Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: Closed

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: Closed

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 8" to 24"

Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

