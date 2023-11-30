Ski Report: Thursday, November 30

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
A wintry mix of rain and snow is on the horizon for West Michigan this week, with accumulating snow possible north of Grand Rapids.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 10"
Hours: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 12"
Hours: Opening December 2 - 9 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: Up to 24"
Hours: Opening December 2 - 10 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: Closed - Check their website for updates!
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 12" to 24"
Hours: Opening December 1 - 12 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: Up to 36"
Hours: Opening December 1 - 9 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 14"
Hours: Closed - Check their website for updates!
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: Check their website for updates!
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: Opening December 1 - 12 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: Check their website for updates!
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. through December 1
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 8" to 18"
Hours: Opening December 1 - 4 P.M. to 9 P.M.