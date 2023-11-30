Ski Report: Thursday, November 30

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

A wintry mix of rain and snow is on the horizon for West Michigan this week, with accumulating snow possible north of Grand Rapids.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 10"

Hours: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 12"

Hours: Opening December 2 - 9 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: Up to 24"

Hours: Opening December 2 - 10 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 0"

Hours: Closed - Check their website for updates!

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 12" to 24"

Hours: Opening December 1 - 12 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: Up to 36"

Hours: Opening December 1 - 9 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 14"

Hours: Closed - Check their website for updates!

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: Check their website for updates!

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: Opening December 1 - 12 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: Check their website for updates!

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: Check their website for updates!

Hours: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. through December 1

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 8" to 18"

Hours: Opening December 1 - 4 P.M. to 9 P.M.

