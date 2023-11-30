Watch Now
Ski Report: Thursday, November 30

Several resorts open this weekend!
FOX 17
Posted at 6:00 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 06:00:01-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Ski resort information as of November 30, 2023
FUTURE SNOWFALL THRU WEDNESDAY DEC. 6TH.png
Snowfall estimate in Michigan from Wednesday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 6.

A wintry mix of rain and snow is on the horizon for West Michigan this week, with accumulating snow possible north of Grand Rapids.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 10"
Hours: 12 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 12"
Hours: Opening December 2 - 9 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: Up to 24"
Hours: Opening December 2 - 10 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 0"
Hours: Closed - Check their website for updates!

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 12" to 24"
Hours: Opening December 1 - 12 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: Up to 36"
Hours: Opening December 1 - 9 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 14"
Hours: Closed - Check their website for updates!

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: Check their website for updates!

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: Opening December 1 - 12 P.M. to 4:30 P.M.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: Check their website for updates!

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: Check their website for updates!
Hours: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. through December 1

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 8" to 18"
Hours: Opening December 1 - 4 P.M. to 9 P.M.

