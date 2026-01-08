Ski Report: January 8-11

WEST MICHIGAN — Even though most of the snow in West Michigan has melted away this week, area ski hills are reporting great conditions!

FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Great ski conditions with lots of fresh snow at many area ski hills. Colder temperatures will guarantee those "snow guns" will be fired up to continue to create ideal snow! That's good news, because as the graphic below indicates, there's really not much significant snow in the forecast for much of the Lower Peninsula.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 29"

Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 25"

Regular Hours: Started January 4

Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm

Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 44"

Regular Hours:

Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm

Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm on the two holiday Sundays, Jan 18 & Feb 15, 2026

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 36"

Hours: 9AM - 9PM

*Closed Thursday January 8th due to the warm temperatures

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 52:

Regular Hours:

Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM

Sunday January 11 & Monday January 12: 9AM - 6PM

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM

NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 48"

Schuss Mountain Slope Hours

9AM - 9PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 48"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

OPEN!!!

Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)

Friday: 12PM - 7PM

Saturday: 9AM - 7PM

Sunday: 9AM - 4PM

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 25"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

Hours for Tubing

Monday & Tuesday – Sorry, closed.

Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM

Thursday: 1PM – 9PM - Closed 01/08/26

Friday: 1PM – 9PM

Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM

Sunday: 10AM – 7PM

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 36"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

