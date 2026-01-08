Ski Report: January 8-11

WEST MICHIGAN — Even though most of the snow in West Michigan has melted away this week, area ski hills are reporting great conditions!
Great ski conditions with lots of fresh snow at many area ski hills. Colder temperatures will guarantee those "snow guns" will be fired up to continue to create ideal snow! That's good news, because as the graphic below indicates, there's really not much significant snow in the forecast for much of the Lower Peninsula.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 29"
Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 25"
Regular Hours: Started January 4
Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 44"
Regular Hours:
Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm
Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm
Friday: 10am - 9pm
Saturday: 9am - 9pm
* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm on the two holiday Sundays, Jan 18 & Feb 15, 2026
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9AM - 9PM
*Closed Thursday January 8th due to the warm temperatures
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 52:
Regular Hours:
Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM
Sunday January 11 & Monday January 12: 9AM - 6PM
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 48"
Schuss Mountain Slope Hours
9AM - 9PM
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
OPEN!!!
Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)
Friday: 12PM - 7PM
Saturday: 9AM - 7PM
Sunday: 9AM - 4PM
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 25"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
Hours for Tubing
Monday & Tuesday – Sorry, closed.
Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM
Thursday: 1PM – 9PM - Closed 01/08/26
Friday: 1PM – 9PM
Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM
Sunday: 10AM – 7PM
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 36"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM
