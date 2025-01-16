Watch Now
Ski Report: January 17 - 19

FOX 17
Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

The snowfall map below shows most of the Great Lakes is expecting some snow this weekend. The heaviest amounts are in dark blue or teal. More snow is likely later Sunday into most of next week as Arctic air arrives and generates lake effect.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 42"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 32"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 52"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 42"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 50"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 4" Cross Country

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 36"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 38"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 18"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 24"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 36"

