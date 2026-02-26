Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ski Report: February 27 - 29

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Very little snow is expected across the entire state this final weekend of February. In fact, any appreciable snow chance comes Saturday evening/night central/southern Lower Michigan, where the chance of about 1" to 3" exists. Elsewhere, we expect only lighter snow showers or flurries. Forecast models also show temperatures above normal and likely into the 40s for the first week of March.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 40"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 38"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 48"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 36"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 46"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 45"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 48"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 72"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 46"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: N/A

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 30"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 48"

