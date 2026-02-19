Ski Report: February 20 - 22

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

The heaviest snow this weekend will likely occur across the U.P., with lighter amounts expected across the Lower Peninsula, on the order of 1" to 3" . Temperatures will mainly be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: Up to 40"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 38"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: Up to 44"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: Call for conditions

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: Up to 48"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: Up to 45"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: Call for conditions

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: Up to 72"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 46"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: Call for conditions

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 40"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: Up to 48"

