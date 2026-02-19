Ski Report: February 20 - 22

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
*SKI CONDITIONS GRAPHIC
*SNOW MODEL GRAPHIC
The heaviest snow this weekend will likely occur across the U.P., with lighter amounts expected across the Lower Peninsula, on the order of 1" to 3" . Temperatures will mainly be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: Up to 40"
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 38"
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: Up to 44"
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: Call for conditions
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: Up to 48"
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: Up to 45"
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: Call for conditions
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: Up to 72"
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 46"
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: Call for conditions
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 40"
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: Up to 48"
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube