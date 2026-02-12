Ski Report; February 12-16

WEST MICHIGAN — It's going to feel like "Spring skiing" at ski hills this weekend as sunshine and unseasonably warm air surges into the Great Lakes region
These are conditions that were reported as of February 12, 2026. With the unseasonably warm air building over the weekend, conditions may change (especially for the terrain parks), so it's a good idea to check the website of the specific ski area you are planning to visit before heading out the door.
Unseasonably warm air is going to build into the Great Lakes region over the weekend as a huge pattern flip continues to push colder air into the Western United States, and warmer air to the Central and Eastern United States. One important reminder: with sunshine in the forecast, make sure to use the sunscreen before your ski adventure!
The snow forecast isn't looking great for winter weather enthusiasts! A major system will pass well to our south later this weekend and is unlikely to cause impacts here. We are watching the mid-next week time frame for low pressure system, which would be the next chance for widespread precipitation. The track of the low will determine the type of precipitation expected, but right now it looks like all rain and temperatures in the upper 40s to possibly 50-degrees!
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 58"
Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 45"
Regular Hours: Started January 4
Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 52"
Regular Hours:
Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm
Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm
Friday: 10am - 9pm
Saturday: 9am - 9pm
* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm for the holiday weekend Sunday February 15, 2026
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 36"
Hours: 9AM - 9PM
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 50"
Regular Hours:
Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 45"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 48"
Schuss Mountain Slope Hours
9AM - 9PM
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 72"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 44"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
BASE: 17"
OPEN PRESIDENT'S DAY - MONDAY FEBRUARY 16
Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)
Friday: 12PM - 7PM
Saturday: 9AM - 7PM
Sunday: 9AM - 4PM
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 40"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
Hours for Tubing
Monday & Tuesday – Sorry, closed.
Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM
Thursday: 1PM – 9PM
Friday: 1PM – 9PM
Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM
Sunday: 10AM – 7PM
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours:
Sunday: 10AM - 5PM
Monday: 2PM - 8PM
Tuesday: 2PM - 8PM
Wednesday: 2PM - 8PM
Thursday: 2PM - 8PM
Friday: 10AM - 8PM
Saturday: 10AM - 8PM
