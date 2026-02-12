Ski Report; February 12-16

WEST MICHIGAN — It's going to feel like "Spring skiing" at ski hills this weekend as sunshine and unseasonably warm air surges into the Great Lakes region

These are conditions that were reported as of February 12, 2026. With the unseasonably warm air building over the weekend, conditions may change (especially for the terrain parks), so it's a good idea to check the website of the specific ski area you are planning to visit before heading out the door.

Unseasonably warm air is going to build into the Great Lakes region over the weekend as a huge pattern flip continues to push colder air into the Western United States, and warmer air to the Central and Eastern United States. With the unseasonably warm air building over the weekend, conditions may change (especially for the terrain parks), so it's a good idea to check the website of the specific ski area you are planning to visit before heading out the door. One important reminder: with sunshine in the forecast, make sure to use the sunscreen before your ski adventure!

The snow forecast isn't looking great for winter weather enthusiasts! A major system will pass well to our south later this weekend and is unlikely to cause impacts here. We are watching the mid-next week time frame for low pressure system, which would be the next chance for widespread precipitation. The track of the low will determine the type of precipitation expected, but right now it looks like all rain and temperatures in the upper 40s to possibly 50-degrees!

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 58"

Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 45"

Regular Hours: Started January 4

Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm

Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 52"

Regular Hours:

Sundays*, Monday, Tuesday: 10am - 5pm

Wednesday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

* Lifts are open 9 am to 8 pm for the holiday weekend Sunday February 15, 2026

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 36"

Hours: 9AM - 9PM

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 50"

Regular Hours:

Thursday - Friday - Saturday: 9AM - 9PM

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 45"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM

NIGHT SKIING: Tuesday - Friday: 5:30PM - 9PM

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 48"

Schuss Mountain Slope Hours

9AM - 9PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 72"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 44"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

BASE: 17"

OPEN PRESIDENT'S DAY - MONDAY FEBRUARY 16

Regular Hours (January 7 - March 10)

Friday: 12PM - 7PM

Saturday: 9AM - 7PM

Sunday: 9AM - 4PM

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 40"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

Hours for Tubing

Monday & Tuesday – Sorry, closed.

Wednesday: 1PM– 9PM

Thursday: 1PM – 9PM

Friday: 1PM – 9PM

Saturday / Holidays: 10AM – 9PM

Sunday: 10AM – 7PM

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 48"

Regular Hours:

Sunday: 10AM - 5PM

Monday: 2PM - 8PM

Tuesday: 2PM - 8PM

Wednesday: 2PM - 8PM

Thursday: 2PM - 8PM

Friday: 10AM - 8PM

Saturday: 10AM - 8PM

