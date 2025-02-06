Watch Now
WeatherSki Report

Actions

Ski Report: Feb. 7 - 9

Ski Report Story Image.png
FOX 17
Ski Report Story Image.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

SKI REPORTS 1.png
SKI REPORTS 2.png
STATE EURO SNOWFALL.png

Steady snow is likely on Saturday across northern lower and north central lower Michigan. A solid 3" to 6" is likely in these areas with lesser amounts across the southern portion of lower Michigan. Temperatures will remain below freezing, keeping the snow in tact and any snow-making possibilities optimal.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 52"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 40"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 50"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 42"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 58"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 48"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 42"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: 30"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 30"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 40"

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward