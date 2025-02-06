Ski Report: Feb. 7 - 9

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Steady snow is likely on Saturday across northern lower and north central lower Michigan. A solid 3" to 6" is likely in these areas with lesser amounts across the southern portion of lower Michigan. Temperatures will remain below freezing, keeping the snow in tact and any snow-making possibilities optimal.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 52"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 40"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 50"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 42"

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 58"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 48"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 42"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: 30"

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 30"

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 40"

