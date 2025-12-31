Ski Report: December 31 - January 4

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here!

FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Please note: These graphics were compiled on New Years Eve. Please check the website before venturing to your favorite ski resort

fox 17

fox 17

Great ski conditions with lots of fresh snow at many area ski hills. Even when the "natural snow" takes a break, it will remain cold enough for area ski resorts to keep making snow! That's good news, because as the graphic below indicates, there's really not much snow in the forecast through the weekend.

fox 17

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 27"

Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 25"

Holiday Season Hours: 9 A.M. - 9 P.M.

Regular Hours: Starting January 4

Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm

Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 44"

Regular Hours: OPEN 10AM - 4:30PM

December 31 - January 3: 10AM - 8PM

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 24"

Hours: 9AM - 9PM

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 52:

Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM

December 31 through Saturday, January 3: 9am - 9pm

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 48"

Schuss Mountain Slope Hours

9AM - 9PM

Fireworks New Year's Eve

Holiday Hours: December 26 - January 3 9AM - 9PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 48"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM (Including New Years Eve and New Years Day

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

New Year's Eve: TORCHLIGHT PARADE AND FIREWORKS at 9:30 PM after the lights go out.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

STILL CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS

EXPECTING TO OPEN: January 7, 2026

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: 15"

Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 36"

Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM

December 26 to January 3: 10AM - 8PM

January 4: 10AM - 5PM

January 5 to January 8: 2PM - 8PM

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube