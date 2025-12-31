Ski Report: December 31 - January 4

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here!
FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
Please note: These graphics were compiled on New Years Eve. Please check the website before venturing to your favorite ski resort
Great ski conditions with lots of fresh snow at many area ski hills. Even when the "natural snow" takes a break, it will remain cold enough for area ski resorts to keep making snow! That's good news, because as the graphic below indicates, there's really not much snow in the forecast through the weekend.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 27"
Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 25"
Holiday Season Hours: 9 A.M. - 9 P.M.
Regular Hours: Starting January 4
Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 44"
Regular Hours: OPEN 10AM - 4:30PM
December 31 - January 3: 10AM - 8PM
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 24"
Hours: 9AM - 9PM
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 52:
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
December 31 through Saturday, January 3: 9am - 9pm
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 48"
Schuss Mountain Slope Hours
9AM - 9PM
Fireworks New Year's Eve
Holiday Hours: December 26 - January 3 9AM - 9PM
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM (Including New Years Eve and New Years Day
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM
New Year's Eve: TORCHLIGHT PARADE AND FIREWORKS at 9:30 PM after the lights go out.
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
STILL CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS
EXPECTING TO OPEN: January 7, 2026
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 15"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 36"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM
December 26 to January 3: 10AM - 8PM
January 4: 10AM - 5PM
January 5 to January 8: 2PM - 8PM
