Ski Report: December 31 - January 4

Great ski conditions with lots of fresh snow at many area ski hills. Even when the "natural snow" takes a break, it will remain cold enough for area ski resorts to keep making snow!
WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here!

FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Please note: These graphics were compiled on New Years Eve. Please check the website before venturing to your favorite ski resort

Great ski conditions with lots of fresh snow at many area ski hills. Even when the "natural snow" takes a break, it will remain cold enough for area ski resorts to keep making snow! That's good news, because as the graphic below indicates, there's really not much snow in the forecast through the weekend.

12-31-2025 STATE EURO SNOWFALL.png

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 27"
Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 25"
Holiday Season Hours: 9 A.M. - 9 P.M.
Regular Hours: Starting January 4
Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 44"
Regular Hours: OPEN 10AM - 4:30PM
December 31 - January 3: 10AM - 8PM

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 24"
Hours: 9AM - 9PM

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 52:
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
December 31 through Saturday, January 3: 9am - 9pm

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 48"
Schuss Mountain Slope Hours
9AM - 9PM
Fireworks New Year's Eve
Holiday Hours: December 26 - January 3 9AM - 9PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM (Including New Years Eve and New Years Day

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM
New Year's Eve: TORCHLIGHT PARADE AND FIREWORKS at 9:30 PM after the lights go out.

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
STILL CLOSED DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS
EXPECTING TO OPEN: January 7, 2026

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: 15"
Regular Hours: 9:30AM - 9:30PM

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: 36"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 9PM
December 26 to January 3: 10AM - 8PM
January 4: 10AM - 5PM
January 5 to January 8: 2PM - 8PM

