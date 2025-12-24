Ski Report: December 24 - 29

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is here! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
Please note: These graphics were compiled on Christmas Eve. Please check the website before venturing to your favorite ski resort
Even though there's no snow on the ground, area ski hills have making tons of snow! Area ski hills are reporting great conditions heading through the holidays.
Heading into the weekend between Christmas and New Year's Day, there aren't any major snow-making systems for much of the Lower Peninsula, though across the U.P. more snow is on the horizon. Conditions are great for making snow, so ski hills will likely continue to grow their bases!
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 20"
Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 25"
Holiday Season Hours: 9 A.M. - 9 P.M.
Regular Hours: Starting January 4
Sunday - Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am-9pm
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: 48"
Regular Hours: OPEN 10AM - 4:30PM
Christmas Day: 1PM - 5PM
December 26 - January 3: 10AM - 8PM
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: 24"
Hours: 9AM - 9PM
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: 52:
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
Christmas Day: 10am - 9pm
Friday, December 26 through Saturday, January 3: 9am - 9pm
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 42"
Regular Hours: 9AM - 4:30PM
Christmas Day: 11AM - 4:30PM
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: 48"
Schuss Mountain Slope Hours
Wednesday: 9AM - 4:30P
Thursday: 11AM - 4:30PM
Holiday Hours: December 26 - January 3 9AM - 9PM
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base:
Hours:
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base:
Hours:
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base:
Hours:
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base:
Hours:
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base:
Hours:
