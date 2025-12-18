Ski Report: December 18 - 22

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Please note: These graphics were compiled using the snow conditions from Thursday morning, December 18th. Due to the heavy rain and temperatures in the 40s, actual conditions may have deteriorated. Please check the website before venturing to your favorite ski resort.

Below is a forecast of snow expected December 18th through 20th

Below is a graphic projection of snow December 18th - 22nd

You will definitely want to check the website of the ski hill before heading out the door through this weekend, as the widespread rain and temperatures in the 40s on Thursday will create the potential for challenging conditions at some area ski resorts.

The promising news is the forecast of overnight temperatures below freezing, which will allow many area ski resort to fire up the "snow guns" and make more snow!!

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 27"

Hours: OPEN Daily 10AM - 10PM (Hours vary on the weekends)

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 25"

Hours: Daily 9 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.; Night Skiing begins Friday 12/19

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 48"

Hours: OPEN 10AM - 4:30PM

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: 24"

Hours: OPEN Hours Vary Daily (Closed on Christmas Day)

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 52"

Hours: OPEN 9AM - 9PM (Closing earlier on Christmas Eve)

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

Hours: 9AM - 4:30 PM (Night skiing begins 12/26)

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 48"

Hours: Thu-Sun 9AM – 4:30PM

Mon-Tue 10AM - 4:30PM

Wednesday (Christmas Day) 11AM - 4:30PM

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 48"

Hours: 9:30 A.M. - 9:30 P.M. Daily

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 42"

Hours: Mon: 9 AM-9 PM | Tue-Fri: 9 AM-4:30 PM | Sat-Sun: 9 AM-9 PM

SPECIAL HOURS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Saturday, December 20 - Monday, December 22: 9 AM - 9 PM: Daily + Night Skiing/Riding

Friday, December 26 - Saturday, January 3: 9 AM - 9 PM: Daily + Night Skiing/Riding

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: N/A

Hours: Opens Friday, December 26th

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: N/A

Hours: CLOSED - NO OPEN DATE ON SCHEDULE YET

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: 15" - 30"

Hours: Starting December 19, Open 7 days a week!

Friday, 12/19: 4p-8pm

Saturday, 12/20 to Thursday, 12/25: 10a-5pm Daily

Friday, 12/26 to Saturday, 1/3: 10a-8pm Daily

