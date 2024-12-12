Watch Now
Ski Report: December 13 - 15

FOX 17
WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

SKI REPORTS 1.png
SKI REPORTS 2.png

WEEKEND SNOWFALL FORECAST

No significant accumulating snow is expected this weekend across most of the Great Lakes.

STATE EURO SNOWFALL.png

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 15"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 24"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: Opening December 13

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: Closed

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: Opening December 13

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: Closed

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: Closed

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: Opening December 13

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: Closed

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: Closed

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: Opening December 13

