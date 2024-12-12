Ski Report: December 13 - 15

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

FOX 17

FOX 17

WEEKEND SNOWFALL FORECAST

No significant accumulating snow is expected this weekend across most of the Great Lakes.

FOX 17

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 15"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 24"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: Opening December 13

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: Closed

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: Opening December 13

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 36"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: Closed

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: Closed

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: Opening December 13

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: Closed

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: Closed

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base: Opening December 13

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube