Ski Report: December 13 - 15

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.
WEEKEND SNOWFALL FORECAST
No significant accumulating snow is expected this weekend across most of the Great Lakes.
Ski Conditions
Bittersweet - Otsego, MI
Base: 15"
Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI
Base: 24"
Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI
Base: Opening December 13
Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI
Base: Closed
Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI
Base: Opening December 13
Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: 36"
Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI
Base: Closed
Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI
Base: Closed
The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI
Base: Opening December 13
The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI
Base: Closed
Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI
Base: Closed
Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI
Base: Opening December 13
