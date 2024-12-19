Ski Report: Dec. 20 - 22

WEST MICHIGAN — Winter is coming! FOX 17 is your hub for ski conditions and snow reports.

Snowfall through Sunday

The best accumulating snow will come from Thursday night into Friday with 2" to 5" falling from a clipper system. Lake effect snow along the lakeshore up and down the shoreline in spots will likely occur this weekend as Arctic air moves in.

Ski Conditions

Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

Base: 20"

Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

Base: 24"

Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

Base: 36"

Cannonsburg - Belmont, MI

Base: Open

Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

Base: 30"

Nub’s Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 36"

Shanty Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

Base: 8"

Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Base: 18"

The Highlands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

Base: 36"

The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

Base: Closed

Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Base: Closed

Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

Base:

Hours: 20"

