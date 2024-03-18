Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flood safety tips

WEST MICHIGAN — Severe Weather Awareness Weeks are scheduled across the county as an opportunity to raise awareness of severe weather hazards. It's a time to prepare and learn how to stay safe in severe storms. They are often scheduled ahead of the typical severe weather season for each state. In Michigan, Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 17 through March 23.

The best way to stay safe during severe weather in West Michigan is to be both prepared and informed. The FOX 17 Weather Team will be explaining severe weather conditions and severe weather safety tips all week long. Click here for our daily coverage on Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Today's Question: What should I do during a Flood Watch and Flood Warning?

West Michigan often sees steady rain during the spring months. At times, especially during severe weather, that rain can become heavy and lead to flooding.

If a Flood Watch is issued in your area, it means that meteorologists are actively watching an area where flooding is possible. During a Flood Watch, you should stay alert and be ready to seek higher ground. A Flood Watch is often issued when conditions are favorable for flooding to occur.

If a Flood Warning is issued in your area, it means that flooding is happening or about to happen , and you need to take action! That action would be moving to higher ground immediately.

National Weather Service

Flash Flood Warnings can occur at times. A flash food is a sudden, violent flood that can occur within a matter of minutes or hours.

WXMI

According to theNational Weather Service, flood water may be deeper than it appears. The flooding can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, and chemicals.

Turn Around, Don't Drown! The National Weather Service stated that more deaths occur each year due to flooding than any other thunderstorm related hazard. People often underestimate the force and power of water. You should never drive or walk through flooded waters. A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds. According to the National Weather Service, an adult can be knocked over in a mere six inches of fast-moving flood water.

WXYZ

"It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks," stated the National Weather Service in their flood safety tips.

