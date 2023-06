GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A severe thunderstorm watch and severe tornado watch has been issued for several counties in West Michigan.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued on Sunday at 1:54 p.m. for Ingham County, Kalamazoo County, Kent County, and Ottawa County.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A tornado watch was also issued on Sunday at 1:34 p.m. for Berrien County and St. Joseph County.

The tornado watch has been issued until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube