Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegan and Van Buren Counties until 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The storm is traveling east at 40 mph.

WATCH: Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn on Facebook LIVE

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are the primary concerns. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible.

Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for all updates. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube