Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of West Michigan

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are primary threats
Severe Weather Alert
Fox 17
Severe Weather Alert
Posted at 11:29 PM, Jun 22, 2024

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegan and Van Buren Counties until 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The storm is traveling east at 40 mph.

WATCH: Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn on Facebook LIVE

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are the primary concerns. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible.

Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for all updates. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book