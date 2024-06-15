Severe heat dome forecast for eastern US starting this weekend

The National Weather Service says a potentially dangerous and record-setting heat dome is expected to settle over the Midwest and Northeast over the next week, bringing the same heat that's recently scorched the Southwest to millions more Americans.

The same weather interactions that have kept temperatures high in Arizona and New Mexico are now forecast to cause the heat to shift east toward Arkansas and Georgia over the weekend. From there the heat system will expand, reaching the Ohio Valley by Monday and the Northeast by Tuesday.

The Weather Prediction Center says areas of the Ohio Valley, Lower Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic and Northeast may see record high temperatures for this time of year. Highs could reach well above 90 degrees Fahrenheit for multiple days — and low temperatures may not dip below the 60s, which could make cooling off overnight more of a challenge.

In places, the heat index, which also accounts for the effects of humidity to give an estimate of perceived heat, could exceed 100 degrees.

The heat may be significant enough to become dangerous to people who don't have access to enough shade or cooling. Seniors are at particular risk due to compounding factors like isolation and preexisting health conditions.