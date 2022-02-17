Schools closing ahead of big freeze and snow

WEST MICHIGAN — Schools are closing ahead of the big freeze and snow that will start piling up later today especially in the southern counties. Here’s the LIST OF CLOSINGS.

The FOX 17 Weather Team is tracking this storm system. Rain showers are wrapping up across West Michigan and making the transition to a wintry mix and eventually snow. With warmer temperatures yesterday plus the addition of rainfall and snowmelt, concerns for flooding and ice jams on our rivers has risen. Light snow is possible this morning as we drop our temperatures below freezing, before the heavier snow develops for the late afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow accumulation is likely south of I-94, where WINTER STORM WARNINGS are currently posted. Here’s the FULL FORECAST.

