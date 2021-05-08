Rain showers for some on Mother's Day

A split forecast is on tap this weekend with one day of sun and one day of clouds and rain. Unfortunately for all of us celebrating Mother's Day with mom, the cloudy and rainy day will be on Sunday.

Saturday's forecast will be sunny thanks to high pressure returning to the area! Outside of a few clouds this afternoon and evening, bright skies will take us from morning to night. High temperatures will be chilly, only making it to the lower and middle 50s.

FOX17

The high pressure system we get to enjoy Saturday will be east of the area on Mother's Day, allowing for a new rain-maker to move in. The good news is the rain from this system will not be for everyone. The best chance of persistent rain will be along and south of I-94, mainly during the morning and afternoon. Between I-94 & I-96, a few sprinkles or light showers will be possible, but the majority of the day will be dry. For those north of I-96, you are expected to stay dry the entire day with even a little bit of sunshine.

FOX17

Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the I-94 corridor thanks to the rain and clouds. Readings will increase a little bit towards I-96 with middle-50s. If we see enough sunshine, upper-50s are possible for those of you north of I-96.

FOX17

Rainfall amounts from this system will be less than half of an inch. The rule of thumb for this system is the further south you live in West Michigan, the better chance you have of a soggy Mother's Day.