Plenty of sunshine in store for the first day of spring

WEST MICHIGAN — There's no better way to celebrate the first official day of spring than sunshine and warmer temperatures! The first day of spring is tomorrow, Sunday March 20. It's called the vernal equinox with about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness, which will occur at exactly 11:33 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, there are only two times of the year when the Earth's axis allows for nearly equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. When this occurs, it is referred to as Equinoxes, which only happens in the spring and fall.

NWS

While moments of patchy fog is likely early Sunday morning, the large part of your Sunday will be spent with mostly sunny skies! High temperatures will additionally climb to the 50s. Locations closer to I-96 will stay in the lower to middle 50s. The region near I-94 will hit high temperatures in the upper 50s. Spots along the lake shore will stay cooler, mainly in the lower 50s.

WXMI

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine while we have it! Scattered rain showers return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.