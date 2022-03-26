One of the coldest days of the month in West Michigan on Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — It's a cooler, snowy March weekend. After a chilly Saturday in West Michigan, temperatures are expected to get even cooler on Sunday! High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s, making for one of the coldest days in month of March in West Michigan! Previously to this upcoming Sunday, the coldest day of the month was on March 12, where the highest reported temperature in Grand Rapids was 18 degrees.

In addition to the cooler air, strong wind gusts from the northwest will generate lake effect snow flurries on Sunday morning. Any accumulation will be limited, with the highest totals near the lake shore.

WXMI

Lake effect snow showers come to a close for the early afternoon, with moments of sunshine. In fact, skies become partly cloudy in the evening hours! Sunday's high temperature is expected to be 28 degrees in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

WXMI

Factoring in the wind and already cooler temperatures, the feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits through the entire day. Sustained winds will range between 10 to 20 mph from the north-northwest, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Below is the expected feels-like temperatures for 12 p.m. Sunday, where the feels-like temperature in Grand Rapids will only be 5 degrees.

WXMI

