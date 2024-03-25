Watch Now
Northern Lights possible Sunday and Monday night in West Michigan

Cloud cover may hinder our viewing potential
See the northern lights in parts of the US tonight
Posted at 9:09 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 21:16:59-04

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center released a statement on Sunday regarding a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm alert.

Copy of G4 Alert Template.png

A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance in the Earth's magnetic field. There is no action required by the public and no one should be concerned, but the Space Weather Prediction Center advises people to remain informed through their webpage.

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25 due to periods of moderate (G2) to strong (G3) storming.

G2-G3 Watch 24-25 Mar.png

Due to the disturbances in Earth's magnetic field, northern lights will be possible. The viewing potential will extend to southern Michigan both Sunday and Monday nights.

The northern lights could be seen as far south as I-94, near Kalamazoo and Battle Creek on Sunday night.

tonights_static_viewline_forecast.jpg
Northern Lights viewing potential Sunday night

On Monday night, the northern lights viewing potential will extend as far south as I-96, near Lansing and Grand Rapids.

tomorrow_nights_static_viewline_forecast.jpg
Northern Lights viewing potential on Monday night

Cloud cover could be an issue both Sunday and Monday nights, hindering our viewing potential. However, viewing northern lights is still a possibility! The best viewing potential will be in Northern Michigan, closer to the Upper Peninsula. You'll also want to escape the city lights.

If you take any photos, please email them to weather@fox17online.com.

