Northern Lights possible Sunday and Monday night in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center released a statement on Sunday regarding a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm alert.

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance in the Earth's magnetic field. There is no action required by the public and no one should be concerned, but the Space Weather Prediction Center advises people to remain informed through their webpage.

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Sunday, March 24 and Monday, March 25 due to periods of moderate (G2) to strong (G3) storming.

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

Due to the disturbances in Earth's magnetic field, northern lights will be possible. The viewing potential will extend to southern Michigan both Sunday and Monday nights.

The northern lights could be seen as far south as I-94, near Kalamazoo and Battle Creek on Sunday night.

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center Northern Lights viewing potential Sunday night

On Monday night, the northern lights viewing potential will extend as far south as I-96, near Lansing and Grand Rapids.

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center Northern Lights viewing potential on Monday night

Cloud cover could be an issue both Sunday and Monday nights, hindering our viewing potential. However, viewing northern lights is still a possibility! The best viewing potential will be in Northern Michigan, closer to the Upper Peninsula. You'll also want to escape the city lights.

