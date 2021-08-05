NOAA: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season showing no signs of slowing down

(WXMI) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says atmospheric and oceanic conditions remain favorable for an above-average hurricane season.

In NOAA’s annual mid-season update, the latest outlook shows the number of expected named storms for the season is 15-21, including 7-10 hurricanes. NOAA says 3-5 of those could become major hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The updated outlook includes the five named storms that have formed so far this season, with Hurricane Elsa becoming the earliest 5th named storm on record.

NOAA scientists determined there’s a 65% likelihood of an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

“After a record-setting start, the Atlantic 2021 hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm.”

NOAA’s mid-season update to the 2021 outlook covers the whole six-month hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.

For more information about NOAA’s hurricane forecasting, click here.

