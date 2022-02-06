Light snow showers expected early Monday morning in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Light snow showers are expected for your Monday morning commutes! A clipper system tracks north of West Michigan on Sunday, producing light snow showers late Sunday night and into Monday morning with a passing cold front. While snow showers will be light and limited, slick travel conditions are possible.

The cold front approaches West Michigan late Sunday night, with snow showers picking up along U.S. 131 by 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Snow showers become more widespread over West Michigan by 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Snow accumulation will remain minor, with only 1 to 2 inches of snowfall likely. Isolated higher amounts are possible towards the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Take it slow while traveling on Monday morning! There are additional chances for snow showers and a wintry mix this week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest updates.