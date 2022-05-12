Large heat wave breaks back-to-back daily temperature records

WEST MICHIGAN — A surge of heat and humidity caused record-breaking high temperatures in West Michigan on Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12. High temperatures soared to the upper 80s to lower 90s both days. Below are the high temperatures all across West Michigan on Wednesday.

Holland, South Haven, and Benton Harbor hit the 90 degree point on Wednesday. Several cities likely hit record daily high temperatures on Wednesday. Grand Rapids broke their daily record for May 11 at 87 degrees, which was previously 85 degrees set back in 1993. Kalamazoo broke their daily record by reaching 89 degrees, shattering their previous record of 85 degrees set back in 2011.

The scorching heat progressed into Thursday, allowing for additional locations to hit 90 degrees. Below is the high temperatures reported in West Michigan on Thursday, May 12.

Muskegon reported a high temperature on Thursday of 91 degrees, breaking their previous daily record of 83 degrees set back in 2011. Grand Rapids broke their daily record for May 12 by reaching 87 degrees, breaking their previous record of 86 degrees set back in 1896.

Another round of heat is in store for Friday, which could allow for a third day of potential record-breaking heat. For more information about the upcoming forecast, stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.