Hot & humid weekend with minor shower and storms chances

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan is waking up to a hot and muggy weekend kicking off with plenty of sunshine. Saturday we can expect mainly sunny skies with light southwest winds as temperatures push toward 90 degrees with oppressive humidity.

Dew points remain between 70 and 75 degrees leading to oppressive humidity. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday can feel like the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated and remembered to take breaks inside.

If you are heading out to Coast Guard Festival for the parade or fireworks make sure to pack plenty of water! If you want to cool off and take a dip in Lake Michigan we will have relatively calm waves only building to 1 to 3 feet for the day.

Expect a bit of additional cloud cover on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a pop up shower or storm possible, but overall Sunday should still be mainly on the dry side. Monday the cold front pushes through the region giving way to the more likely chance to have more scattered showers and storms. Nothing looks to be severe at the moment. Any updates can be found on the Fox 17 weather app.

Once we get past this system early next week temperatures will cool off back closer to average and we will get rid of the humidity. Tuesday afternoon will feature dry conditions and low humidity! The humidity will stay low the rest of the weekend with temperatures mainly in the lower 80s. Enjoy!