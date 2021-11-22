Holiday Travel Update: Watching system for Thanksgiving

The FOX 17 Weather Team is tracking a system that could potentially impact travel for Thanksgiving. Clouds begin moving in on Wednesday, along with increasing temperatures and strong winds from the southwest. Temperatures soar to the upper 40s on Wednesday. Most of Wednesday will be dry, with mostly cloudy skies. This will be the best travel day!

Rain showers creep into West Michigan late overnight Wednesday, lasting through the first part of Thanksgiving. Roadways will be wet on Thursday morning, but rainfall is anticipated to be limited.

The greater travel risk will be overnight on Thanksgiving. Rain is expected to transition over to snow showers during the late afternoon and evening of Thanksgiving, setting up for lake effect snow showers on Friday.

The latest models have limited lake effect snowfall accumulation for Thursday night into Friday. Current models show snow accumulation between a light dusting to about an inch. Based on lake effect snow bands, some locations could receive up to 2 inches by late Friday.

Overall, the roadways will be most impacted Thanksgiving night and during the early morning of Black Friday. That is when temperatures will be well below freezing. Overnight low temperatures on Thanksgiving night will drop to the upper 20s.

Take your time while traveling this holiday week


