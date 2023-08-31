High heat and humidity return for Labor Day weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Do you have any outdoor plans for Labor Day weekend? Well, you might want to schedule time to be poolside or along the lake shore. A wave of heat is on the way, making a comeback starting on Friday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday, eventually reaching towards 90 degrees by Sunday and Monday.

WXMI

While the heat is rising in West Michigan, so will the humidity. You'll notice the greatest rise in humidity between Saturday and Sunday as dew point temperatures will be over 60 degrees. Most of the region will be in the "humid" to "muggy" zone through next Tuesday. A few locations could even see a dew point temperature near 70, hovering near oppressive.

While this is nowhere near as humid as last week, you'll still notice the difference in our air. Dew point temperatures climbed to 81 degrees last week ahead of Thursday's severe storms, matching the previous record high dew point temperature for Grand Rapids.

WXMI

For those of us planning to camp, dry skies are expected all weekend long. Thankfully, overnight lows will be slightly more comfortable in the 60s.

Sunny skies will be in the forecast between now and next Tuesday, as well. The next chance of rain in West Michigan will be this upcoming Wednesday.

WXMI

Stay tuned with FOX 17 News for your latest West Michigan forecast! You can always download our FOX 17 Weather App and follow us on social media.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube