Georgia and South Carolina brace for deadly flooding from Tropical Storm Debby

At least five people are dead after Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Florida’s Gulf Coast Monday.

Now a tropical storm, the worst may yet to come as Georgia and South Carolina prepare for as much as 30 inches of rain before the storm moves to the northeast later this week. Towns in Georgia and South Carolina have imposed curfews.

Crews in places like Savannah, Georgia, are standing by to deploy high-water rescue boats in cases of emergency.

In Charleston, South Carolina, residents were seen stacking sandbags as they braced for the potentially historic and catastrophic flooding.

RELATED STORY | What is the difference between a tropical storm and hurricane?

A flooding threat from Georgia through South Carolina and parts of North Carolina will last through Thursday.

In Florida, over 116,000 were without power as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.us. As the storm kept moving, over 25,000 were without power in Georgia and nearly 17,000 were in the dark in South Carolina.

Crews in Florida will attempt to restore power and clear roadways on Tuesday now that the storm has moved out of the state.

Debby also disrupted travel. Over 9,000 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. on Monday were delayed, and nearly 2,000 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware. So far on Tuesday, there are nearly 1,000 flight delays or cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S. as of 7 a.m.