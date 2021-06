GALLERY: Viewer-submitted photos of Severe Weather across West Michigan

Some heavy storms have been hitting West Michigan, as Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Watches have been issued in several counties.

If you are safe and able to take pictures of the storms, feel free to send those photos to us at Fox 17.

You can email them to news@fox17online.com, DM us on Facebook and Twitter, or simply comment under one of our Facebook posts with photos.