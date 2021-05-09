Frost/freeze risk returns for the next few nights

WEST MICHIGAN — As skies clear behind today's system and high-pressure returns overnight, the frost/freeze risk will also be coming back. It won't just be tonight that we see chillier temperatures, but every night through Wednesday.

Typical morning temperatures are in the 40s now that we are in the middle of May, so this is not a stretch of cold that we should be experiencing. Temperatures the next three nights will be down back towards 32°, leading to areas of frost developing before the sun rises.

FOX17

If you have already started planting and think the vegetation could be harmed by the cold, here are some tips from the National Weather Service to help keep them safe.

WXMI

After Tuesday night, temperatures will start to slowly rebound back towards normal. This will put end to the frost/freeze concerns for now and hopefully until next year's growing season.