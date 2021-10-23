Frost Advisory posted for West Michigan early Sunday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — Get ready for a cold start on Sunday! The National Weather Service has posted a Frost Advisory for counties mainly east of US-131. The advisory extends from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday morning, as temperatures will dive into the lower 30s. Some spots could reach as low as 33 degrees. Skies are expected to clear overnight, leading to perfect conditions for dropping temperatures.

Temperatures this cold could potentially harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.