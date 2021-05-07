Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories in effect for tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — Temperatures are to drop to around or below freezing for all of us overnight tonight. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warnings ( purple shaded counties ) and Frost Advisories ( baby blue shaded counties ) across West Michigan for the hours of 2 A.M. to 9 A.M. Saturday.

WXMI

Common temperatures will drop to between 28-32 degrees in the counties outlined with a Freeze Warning. Common temperatures will drop to between 32-36 degrees in the counties outlined with a Frost Advisory.

WXMI

Below are some tips for handling the cold weather conditions anticipated for this coming overnight period.