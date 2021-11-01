Watch
First snowfall of the season possible on Tuesday and Wednesday in West Michigan

Colder-than-average air generating potential lake effect snowflakes
Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 01, 2021
WEST MICHIGAN — It's that time of year ... the first possible snowflakes are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday in West Michigan! In combination of the coldest air of the season, steady northwesterly winds, and the warmer great lakes, the atmospheric ingredients are lining up for lake effect snow showers.

When it comes to how much snow, don't worry. We aren't expecting much! Plus, not everyone will see it. The best chance of any accumulation will be in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. If there is any minor accumulation in West Michigan, it will quickly melt.

Euro Model Snow - 11.01.21.png

For the latest forecast updates, stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

