First snowfall of the season possible on Tuesday and Wednesday in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — It's that time of year ... the first possible snowflakes are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday in West Michigan! In combination of the coldest air of the season, steady northwesterly winds, and the warmer great lakes, the atmospheric ingredients are lining up for lake effect snow showers.

When it comes to how much snow, don't worry. We aren't expecting much! Plus, not everyone will see it. The best chance of any accumulation will be in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. If there is any minor accumulation in West Michigan, it will quickly melt.

WXMI

