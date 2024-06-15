Father's Day forecast includes heat and storms across the country

Some people may want to reconsider their outdoor plans for Father's Day.

The Desert Southwest region of the country will continue to experience triple-digit temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Other areas of the country, including the Southern Plains and southeast, are bracing for 90-degree temperatures.

"Above average temperatures are also forecast across the central Great Basin and northern Plains," the NWS states.

The Midwest, Central Plains and Tennessee Valley are also in for temperatures in the upper 90s — with the heat index near 105 degrees.

Experts say the heat may become dangerous to people who don't have access to enough shade or cooling. Seniors are at particular risk due to compounding factors like isolation and preexisting health conditions.

However, heat is not the only weather issue people will want to be concerned about on Father's Day.

The NWS says an "active and changeable weather pattern will establish across the Pacific Northwest," bringing unseasonably cold temperatures.

That system also sets up "an active storm track" in areas between the system from the east and the other from the west.

"Multiple rounds of heavy rain associated with these storms could lead to areas of flash flooding between eastern Nebraska and northern Wisconsin," the NWS states.