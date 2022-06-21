Extreme heat for first day of summer

WEST MICHIGAN — Tuesday is the first official day of summer, and the weather is reflecting that! It's expected to be the hottest and most humid day of the week. A HEAT ADVISORY has been posted for the entire Lower Peninsula until late Tuesday evening. For West Michigan, the advisory extends until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat index values will climb to nearly 100 degrees for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Due to this extreme heat, drink plenty of fluids, limit time outdoors, and find ways to stay cool. Checking in on relatives and neighbors is always a good idea! Additionally, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under an circumstances.

Be aware of the signs for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. During heat exhaustion, you may have excessive sweating and feel faint or dizzy. During a heat stroke, you may have a throbbing headache and no sweating at all. Being aware of your body's symptoms during extreme heat is essential to your health.

Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. The heat and sunshine are expected to continue this week, with less humidity Wednesday through Friday.