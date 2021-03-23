Examining flash flooding, the deadliest weather event nationwide

(WXYZ) — As Severe Weather Awareness continues, we're getting you informed to help you stay safe as the summer approaches. On Tuesday, it's all about flooding.

Flash flooding is the type of flooding that happens quickly when there is too much rain too fast.

It's the deadliest weather event nationwide, and you may not know how deep the water is. It actually only takes six inches of water to move your car around.

River floods come on slower, but they usually last longer, and we mostly see them coming as the water gradually rise and then gradually get lower.

Lakeshore flooding advisory is usually connected to higher lake levels and happens along the coasts. We've seen this before along Lake St. Clair, most recently in the winter with the ice.

The bottom line, especially with flash flooding: Turn around, don't drown.