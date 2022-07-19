DO NOT SWIM: High waves and strong currents in Lake Michigan on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has issued a HIGH Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories for West Michigan from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A passing cold front will ramp up winds, expected to range between 15 to 25 mph from the southwest-west on Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts exceeding 30 mph will be possible. These strong wind gusts could generate wave heights over 6 feet in Lake Michigan. The highest waves will be possible near Holland, Grand Haven, and Muskegon.

In addition to the high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Do NOT swim in Lake Michigan on Wednesday. The south sides of piers will be especially dangerous with the strong southwest winds. Avoiding walking on the pier is also a good idea, as high wave heights could sweep walkers into the water.

For the latest Lake Michigan forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17.