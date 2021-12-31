Dense-fog advisory issued for Friday morning along I-94, I-69

(WXMI) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a dense-fog advisory for Friday morning.

Deputies say visibility will be limited to a quarter of a mile to a half mile with maximum density expected to last from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m.

We’re told the advisory mainly affects areas along and around the I-94 and I-69 corridors in Calhoun, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Jackson counties.

Motorists are advised to turn headlights on, drive slowly and leave plenty of room between the car in front of you.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube