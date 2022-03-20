Cooler-than-average temperatures expected for the end of March

WEST MICHIGAN — Spring has finally sprung in West Michigan, and we're starting to feel the temperature changes. High temperatures will be in the 50s for your Sunday, and the lower 60s on Monday. However, average temperatures in the 40s return for the rest of the week.

The average high temperature on Monday, March 21 is 47 degrees. By Sunday, March 27 the average high temperature rises to 49 degrees. High temperatures are expected to fluctuate this week, mainly staying near the average line.

Looking ahead to the end of the month, cooler temperatures are anticipated. The latest Climate Prediction Center outlook places West Michigan in a cooler-than-average outlook for March 27 through April 2. By April 2, the average high temperature rises to 52 degrees. This outlook suggests that temperatures are likely to be below 49 to 52 degrees within that time frame.

Here's to hoping for even warmer temperatures for the middle of April! Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your complete forecast. Scattered rain showers return for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.