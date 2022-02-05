Watch
Cooler-than-average temperature trend continues into mid-February

Posted at 8:41 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 09:07:45-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Looking for a break from the cold? Unfortunately, the latest Climate Prediction Center Temperature Outlook shares a cooler-than-average temperature trend for West Michigan.

Based on long range models, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center forecasts cooler-than-average temperatures between February 12th through February 18th. Warmer-than-average temperatures are likely towards California.

While the middle of February looks to be cooler-than-average, this week holds a few above average temperatures in West Michigan. The average high temperature in West Michigan is 31 degrees on Sunday, climbing to an average high temperature of 33 degrees by next Saturday.

West Michigan is likely to have above average temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

