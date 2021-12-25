Christmas Day Forecast: Rain departing this morning

WEST MICHIGAN — Merry Christmas, West Michigan! Isolated light rain showers remain this Christmas morning, along with cloudy skies. Rain showers will progress for locations south of I-96 this morning, before drier conditions settle in for the afternoon.

By the early afternoon hours, skies become mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Moments of sunshine will be best viewed after 1 p.m. on Christmas Day. Temperatures will continue to fall through out the day on Christmas, all thanks to shifting winds. Temperatures start off in the upper 40s on Christmas morning, dropping into the upper 20s by Christmas night.

If you have to travel this Christmas, aim for the late afternoon and evening. Take your time traveling overnight Christmas, since temperatures will dive below freezing and generate some slick spots on the secondary roads. The FOX 17 Crew wishes you and your family a wonderful and safe holiday.