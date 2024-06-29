Beryl could become a major hurricane by Sunday, season's first

Tropical Storm Beryl, which formed over the Atlantic Ocean and moved towards the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, was expected to possibly form into a major hurricane by Sunday and possibly enter the Gulf of Mexico after possibly threatening the Windward Islands.

Several Caribbean islands faced a hurricane watch, and if Beryl does form into a hurricane it would be the first of the season — making it an early arrival for such storms this time of year.

Weather Hurricane watches issued as Tropical Storm Beryl continues to strengthen Scripps News Staff

Where Beryl goes after it crosses the Windward Islands still remains to be seen, accordingto Scripps News Meteorologist Julie Martin.

By Saturday Beryl had become a 65 mph storm as its projected track took it over southern areas of the Dominican Republic and Haiti and over Jamaica and parts of Cuba. By Tuesday the storm is expected to strengthen dramatically with winds of up to 115 mph at times.

It is expected to cross over some islands in the Caribbean Sea as a category 3 which would bring destructive life threatening storm surge, power outages and damage.

There is also another system behind Beryl that could bring more problems for the islands.

There is also another disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is just expected to bring rain to coastal areas of Mexico.